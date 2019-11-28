Festival of Lights planned on Green

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green.

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the lighting of the trees on the Green.

Highlights will include the lighting of the Christmas trees on the Green and visits with Santa.

The tradition of the trees on the Green was started by Walter Schutte in 1967 and the practice continues in his memory.

Over the years, many people have come from near and far to view the trees.

Members of the New Milford United Methodist Men’s Club and other church members donate their time and effort to cut the trees down, place them on the Green, string the wires and the lights, and take them down shortly after New Year’s.

Contributions for lights and other essentials help to keep this tradition alive.

Donations may be made to the New Milford United Methodist Men Club, 68 Danbury Road, New Milford, CT 06776.

The New Milford United Methodist Men's Club also sells Christmas trees at the church during the month of December. Funds raised help support local scholarships, mission projects and local community agencies.