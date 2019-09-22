Film festival to kick off next week

The fourth annual Greater New Milford Film Festival will kick off Sept. 27 and conclude Oct. 6.

Festivities will begin with a free screening of the documentary “5B,” which explores the early days of the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco, paying particular attention to the nurses who cared for the patients, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Bank Street Theater on Bank Street in New Milford.

It will be followed by a Q&A with producer Brendan Gaul.

A free screening of local shorts from a variety of filmmakers in the Greater New Milford area, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers, will be held Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the theater.

On Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., the theater will offer a free screening of “Beautiful Boy,” a movie based on the best-selling memoir of father and son David and Nic Scheff.

The New Milford Coalition for Awareness and New Beginnings donated two free screenings of this film that deals with drug addiction, relapse and recovery.

A Q&A will follow with Jason O'Connor, Youth Advocate for the Town of New Milford.

The New Milford Public Library will sponsor a free screening of “A Dog’s Journey” Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at the senior center at 40 Main St.

A screening of “Wildland,” a documentary that follows a group of wildland firefighters over the course of one season, will be held Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bank Street Theater. Tickets are $10.

Ten short films from around the world will be screened as part of the Manhattan Short Film Festival Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at noon at the theater.

Attendees will vote for their favorite films.

Tickets are $15 for each day of the Manhattan Short Film Festival.

A reception will follow the festival Oct. 6 at Lucia across from the theater.

The Litchfield Hills Screenwriter’s Workshop will discuss the art of screenwriting Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Makery Coworking on Bank Street. Admission is $5.

“The Last Train to Pittsfield,” a film that documents the last passenger train from Danbury to Pittsfield, Mass., with a stop in New Milford, will be screened for free Oct. 5 at noon at the theater.

A Q&A with State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th) will follow.