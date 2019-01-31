Search 
Wed Jan 30 2019

Wednesday, January 30 News
News

Filmmaker mixer set at Lucia’s

The New Milford Film Commission has announced the first annual filmmaker mixer Feb. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. in town.

All local actors, screenwriters, producers, directors and others involved in film are invited to attend the free event at Lucia’s, 51 Bank St.

New Milford residents who are film fans are also invited.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be offered.

The event is open to the first 50 people.

For more information and RSVP, visit http://filmnewmilfordct.org/

In other news, the film commission is creating a database to help area filmmakers find the local talent and craftspeople they need to produce their projects.

