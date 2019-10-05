Search 
Sat Oct 5 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, October 5 News
News

Financial planning seminar slated

|on 

The Burnham Library Board of Trustees will sponsor a personal financial planning seminar Oct. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Main Street library.

The event will feature a panel discussion about personal financial planning with a focus on year-end planning and potential tax advantages available under the new IRS tax guidelines.

The panel will consist of Cheryl Johnson, Esq., Verrill Dana LLP; Nicholas Guiditta, financial advisor, managing partner, Resolute Point Private Wealth at AmeripriseFinancial Services; and Wendie Grabel, EA, master tax advisor, H&R Block.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

loading