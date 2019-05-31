FineLine to stage DanceFest, offer summer programs

FineLine Theatre Arts in New Milford has announced its 13th annual Spring DanceFest and 2019 Summer Series.

DanceFest will be held June 8 at 7 p.m. and June 9 at 1 and 6 p.m. at New Milford High School’s auditorium on Route 7 South.

The event will feature a concert-dance style presentation of diverse choreography, including acrobatics, tap, hip hop, jazz, modern, contemporary, theatre dance and “The Peter Pan Ballet” directed by Kerry Gallagher.

“Peter Pan” is a short modern interpretation of the classic JM Barrie story of Peter Pan.

Characters will include Peter, Tinker Bell, Wendy, Captain Hook, pirates, Lost Girls and fairies.

Graduating seniors are among the cast, including Colleen O'Connor of New Milford as Peter Pan, Ashley Mulhare of Roxbury as Tinker Bell and Angelia Prip of Brookfield as Wendy.

Artists In Motion, FineLine’s pre-professional not-for-profit 503C dance company, will also present choreography by codirector Gallagher and renown New York choreographers Francesca Harper, Earl Mosley and Erica Pujic.

The performance is approximately two hours and 15 minutes in length, including intermission.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students 12 to 18 and free for children under 12, and can be purchased at the door.

In other news, FineLine is accepting registration for all summer programs.

+Broadway Boot Camp 2019 will present “FROZEN Jr.” for ages 6 to 13, culminating with a full production at The Washington Montessori School Theatre.

+FineLine’s ballet faculty of Ocean Severini, Aaron Severini and Gallagher, as well as contemporary teachers Marisa Ballaro and Ballaro Dance, Jessica Walker, and Ethan Jacques, will offer three weeks of intensive dance training.

The summer dance intensive for ages 10 and up is a preprofessional program focusing on the fundamentals of ballet, modern, jazz and contemporary dance with a chance to experience hip hop, variations and repertoire.

Classes will be leveled by skill and age, with attention being paid to the individual.

Each week will culminate in an informal showing for family and friends.

+Other offerings include the young dancer’s summer series for ages 3 to 9, and tap and acro workshops for all ages with Scott Wise.

Founded by Broadway and ballet professionals Scott Wise and Elizabeth Parkinson, FineLine Theatre Arts educates all students, recreational or pre-professional, in all aspects of the performing arts.

For more information, email info@finelinetheatrearrts.com.