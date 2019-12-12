Fireside concert slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a fireside concert, “From Heaven to Earth,” Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

The program with the Earlybird Ensemble will be held at the Hodge Memorial Library at 4 North St.

Hodge library will be decorated for the holidays with candle, and light refreshments will follow the concert.

The ensemble Earlybird began as a few friends meeting around the table each week to sing all kinds of music, particularly that of the Renaissance.

The group has performed at churches and small venues throughout Connecticut.

A favorite location is the old train tunnel at Steep Rock preserve in Washington.

Members are Jim Barrett of Winsted (bass and recorder), Laura Evans of Roxbury (alto), Sarah Fay of New Milford (soprano and recorder) and Erica Warnock of Bantam (viola da gamba and recorder).

For more information, call Minor Memorial Library at 860-350-2181.