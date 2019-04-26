Search 
Fri Apr 26 2019

Friday, April 26
‘First Ladies Coalition’ to be performed

on

Actress and writer Ginger Grace will perform a live theatrical production of “The First Ladies Coalition” April 30 at 6 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

The event is sponsored by the Judea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Grace will play Colleen, a resilient ex-con, immigrant and survivor of domestic violence, who invites the audience to join four famous First Ladies as they step into her sewing shop.

Via subtle impersonations, Grace will transport the audience into the life and times of Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson and Mary Todd Lincoln.

In 90 minutes, through the eyes of Colleen, the history of our country and the invaluable impact of these four First Ladies as they spoke out and changed the course of events in situations where women’s voices are often suppressed.

For more information about the program and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.

loading