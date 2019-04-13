‘First Ladies Coalition’ to be performed at Gunn library

Actress and writer Ginger Grace will perform a live theatrical production of “The First Ladies Coalition” April 30 at 6 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington.

The event is sponsored by the Judea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Grace will play Colleen, a resilient ex-con, immigrant and survivor of domestic violence, who invites the audience to join four famous First Ladies as they step into her sewing shop.

Via subtle impersonations, Grace will transport the audience into the life and times of Eleanor Roosevelt, Jackie Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson and Mary Todd Lincoln.

In 90 minutes, through the eyes of Colleen, the, history of our country and the invaluable impact of these four Frist Ladies as they spoke out and changed the course of events in situations where women’s voices are often suppressed.

Grace has performed The First Ladies Coalition throughout the country.

She toured nationally opposite Rich Little in The Presidents playing all of his First Ladies from Jackie Kennedy to Hillary Clinton.

In addition, she has played Emily Dickinson in The Belle of Amherst by William Luce throughout the country since 2002, and has created her own interactive performance piece, “Inside Emily Dickinson: Her Poetry & Her Life.”

Grace has worked extensively in New York and regional theater and in independent films.

The Judea Chapter of the DAR, organized in 1898, remains a small chapter that celebrates their rich and colorful history derived from a town which bears the name of the Revolutionary War General who became the first President of the United States, George Washington.

The chapter works to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who fought for the independence of our nation and to enlighten the public to foster patriotic citizenship.

For more information about the program and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.