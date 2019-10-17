First selectman candidates to address public in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present a “Civil Dialogue with the Kent First Selectman Candidates” Jean Speck and Edward Matson Oct. 19 1 p.m. at Kent Town Hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

Candidates will discuss their platforms and plans for Kent.

The event will be moderated by a member of the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County and co-sponsored by the Lakeville Journal.

In order to have an orderly event, rules will be put into place.

Campaign materials will be left outside the debate room.

There will be no pro-candidate clothing or buttons allowed in the room.

There will be no interruptions from the audience and clapping will be saved for the end.

All questions will be from the audience and be written on cards that the ushers to distribute. The cards will then be handed to the screeners who will hand them to the moderator.

The event is open to the public.

For more information and registration, call 860-927-3761 or email kmlinfo@biblio.org.