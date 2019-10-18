Search 
Fri Oct 18 2019

Friday, October 18
Flashback

  The New Milford High School volleyball team for the academic year 1986-87 had "the talent, the skills and the enthusiasm" for a good season, according to the school yearbook. Team members that year included, from left to right, in front, captains Jennifer Pasciak, Jenny Renninger and Melodie Paskowski; second row, Lourdes Delgado, Noreen Cahill, Elizabeth Kokke and Sherry Minotti; third row, Mary Hoburg, Gina Daddona, Coleen McCormack, Coach Bill Kraft, Jennifer Kraft, J. Bourdillion and M. Hayes.

    The New Milford High School volleyball team for the academic year 1986-87 had “the talent, the skills and the enthusiasm” for a good season, according to the school yearbook. Team members that year included, from left to right, in front, captains Jennifer Pasciak, Jenny Renninger and Melodie Paskowski; second row, Lourdes Delgado, Noreen Cahill, Elizabeth Kokke and Sherry Minotti; third row, Mary Hoburg, Gina Daddona, Coleen McCormack, Coach Bill Kraft, Jennifer Kraft, J. Bourdillion and M. Hayes. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School 1987 Yearbook
Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School 1987 Yearbook
The New Milford High School volleyball team for the academic year 1986-87 had “the talent, the skills and the enthusiasm” for a good season, according to the school yearbook. Team members that year included, from left to right, in front, captains Jennifer Pasciak, Jenny Renninger and Melodie Paskowski; second row, Lourdes Delgado, Noreen Cahill, Elizabeth Kokke and Sherry Minotti; third row, Mary Hoburg, Gina Daddona, Coleen McCormack, Coach Bill Kraft, Jennifer Kraft, J. Bourdillion and M. Hayes. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School 1987 Yearbook

The New Milford High School volleyball team for the academic year 1986-87 had “the talent, the skills and the enthusiasm” for a good season, according to the school yearbook. Team members that year included, from left to right, in front, captains Jennifer Pasciak, Jenny Renninger and Melodie Paskowski; second row, Lourdes Delgado, Noreen Cahill, Elizabeth Kokke and Sherry Minotti; third row, Mary Hoburg, Gina Daddona, Coleen McCormack, Coach Bill Kraft, Jennifer Kraft, J. Bourdillion and M. Hayes. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

