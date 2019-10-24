The New Milford High School wrestling team for the academic year 1986-87 had an incredible season, boasting an undefeated record in the WCC’s. The boys were WCC Champs for the second year in a row. Mike Morris, Brian Roberts, Tom Schillaswki and Steve Colville were individual champions. New Milford wrestlers also faired well in the State meet, finishing second as a team. Dave Cooper was named State Champ in his weight division. Above are, from left to right, captains Steve Colville, Mike Morris, Dave Cooper and Dave Cherniske; second row, Vinaya Reddy, Jeff Warde, Tom Schillawski, Craig Iaia, Jared Vairengo and Brian Roberts; and in back, Manager C. Schillawski, E. Mantion, Kevin Sullivan, Jonathon Saul, Robert Gaylor, S. Castle, John Callaghan and Manager Michael Crawford. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.