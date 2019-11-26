Search 
Wed Nov 27 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, November 27 News
News

Flashback

|on 
  • The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, will mark the 53rd year of the lighting. Residents are invited to gather at the bandstand Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for visits (for more information, see Page S5). Above, a countdown of "3, 2, 1" climaxes with cheers from the crowd as the lights go on on the Christmas trees on the Village Green during the 2012 tree lighting. If you have a “Flashback” photo to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Trish Haldin / Trish Haldin / Trish Haldin

    The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, will mark the 53rd year of the lighting. Residents are invited to gather at the bandstand Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for visits (for more information, see Page S5). Above, a countdown of "3, 2, 1" climaxes with cheers from the crowd as the lights go on on the Christmas trees on the Village Green during the 2012 tree lighting. If you have a “Flashback” photo to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    less

    The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber

    ... more
    Photo: Trish Haldin / Trish Haldin
Photo: Trish Haldin / Trish Haldin
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, will mark the 53rd year of the lighting. Residents are invited to gather at the bandstand Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for visits (for more information, see Page S5). Above, a countdown of "3, 2, 1" climaxes with cheers from the crowd as the lights go on on the Christmas trees on the Village Green during the 2012 tree lighting. If you have a “Flashback” photo to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

less

The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber

... more
Photo: Trish Haldin / Trish Haldin

The lighting the Christmas trees on the Village Green in New Milford has long been a tradition in town as a way to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, will mark the 53rd year of the lighting. Residents are invited to gather at the bandstand Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Following the tree lighting, Santa will be available for visits (for more information, see Page S5). Above, a countdown of "3, 2, 1" climaxes with cheers from the crowd as the lights go on on the Christmas trees on the Village Green during the 2012 tree lighting. If you have a “Flashback” photo to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

loading