Since 1977, residents of the community have attended the Carol Sing on the Village Green in New Milford. The event was inaugurated by Skitch Henderson, then the conductor of the New York Pops and a New Milford resident, in conjunction with the New Milford Commission on the Arts. Henderson died in 2005 but the tradition continues. This year's event will be held Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. and coincide with two other festive offerings, horse and wagon rides around the Green from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Parade of Lights at 7:30 p.m. The chilling drizzle that fell on the carolers didn't dampen the holiday spirit of those on hand to sing and greet Santa in 2012, as evident in this photograph of Lisa Dugan and her sons, Christopher, Matthew and Brian, 11, then 5, 9 and 11, respectively, of New Milford. For more information about holiday happenings in the community this year, see Pages S7 and S11-12.