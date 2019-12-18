The Future Business Leaders of America Club has had a presence at New Milford High School for decades. Back in 1986-87, Barbara Paradise, back left, led the group that included, from left to right, in front, Kimberly Scozzafava, Peggy Muehlenbein and J. Brady; and in back, Amy Moffie, Jennifer Dean, Jenny Renninger, Jennifer Burke, and Wendi Gerber. Missing are J. Brady, Jennifer Dean, Debbie Kitchens, T. MacGrath and A. Mosie. If you have a “Flashback” photograph to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.