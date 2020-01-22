A handout historical photo from CL&P dated Aug. 15, 1927 of the construction of the dam at the north end of what was to be Candlewood Lake. In the foreground is the pipe to be used to pump water from the Housatonic River into the lake from the Rocky River power-generating station along Route 7 in New Milford. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.