The Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Connecticut Forget-Me-Nots group in New Milford hosted it 35th annual bell-ringing ceremony Jan. 26 at St. Francis Xavier parish center on Elm Street. The event marked the 47th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Agreement, a document to end active involvement in Vietnam at which time all prisoners of war would be returned within 90 days. Above, veterans from the Greater New Milford and Danbury area bear the colors during a gathering Jan. 26, 2014 for a commemorative reading of names and bell ringing.