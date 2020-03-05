Search 
Thu Mar 5 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, March 5 News
News

Flashback

|on 
  • Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be held at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza. Above is The Mayflower Inn, circa 1920. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324. Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum / The News-Times Contributed

    Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be held at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza. Above is The Mayflower Inn, circa 1920. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

    less

    Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be held at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza. Above is The Mayflower Inn, circa 1920. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

less

Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Historical Museum

Gunn Historical Museum will hold its next Washington History Club in the Morning meeting March 16 at 10 a.m. The topic of discussion will be “Washington Hotels, Taverns and Inns.” The meeting will be held at the Washington Senior Center in Bryan Hall Plaza. Above is The Mayflower Inn, circa 1920. If you have a “Flashback” photograph you’d like to share, contact Deborah Rose at drose@newstimes.com or 860-355-7324.

loading