Ever wondered if residents of the Greater New Milford area have experienced a quarantine in the past? Yes, they did. Widespread illness has, unfortunately, been experienced several times by the residents of Washington over the past three centuries. In 1831, a smallpox epidemic in the village of Woodville broke out and the Board of Health ordered a quarantine. It read: "Ordered, that proper signals be posted up, at or near Comings Forge, at the foot of the Mount Tom Bridge, at or near the point where Warren line crosses the road leading from Adams Iron Works, to Warren, at the intersection of the road leading from Clark Hatch's and the New Milford and Litchfield Turnpike, and at the gate on said turnpike near Joseph Whittlesey and that all persons now dwelling and residing within the families of Alva Dains, Hiram R. Comings, Samuel H. Weston, Christopher Palmer, Widow Lessey, David Green, Allyn W. Abbott, Mrs. Comings, Barna Abbott, and Mr. Barley shall not depart out of the same for the space of thirty days, without the special permission of the health committee and that all persons be prohibited from passing into said families or either of them during said period without the special license and permission of said health commission under the penalty of the law in such case provided. Feb. 19, 1831."