Flea market, BBQ set i Gaylordsville

The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department and its auxiliary will hold a flea market and chicken barbecue June 1.

The flea market will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at fireman’s field on Route 7. There is no rain date.

The chicken barbecue will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the ball field.

A 15 x 20 space for the flea market is $20 for a single and $35 for a double.

Interested vendors should call 860-355-9390.

Walk-ins are welcome, depending on availability.

The auxiliary reserves the right to refuse rentals to any inappropriate or conflicting vendors.