Search 
Wed Apr 3 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, April 3 News
News

For scholarships

on
  • The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New Milford CERT. A check for $1,600 was presented, with each organization receiving $800 for a scholarship. The board will issue funds for more scholarships in the community in May. Present for the presentation were, from left to right, Jack Oxton, vice president of New Milford Community Ambulance, Ashley Piper, field training, Donna Hespe, president of New Milford Community Ambulance, training officer Jake Amorando, GNMBR chairman Dawn Hough, GNMBR treasurer Chris LaCava, GNMBR director/event chairmanCarrie Zaslow and GNMBR immediate past president Lori Campbell. Missing are GNMBR members and event committee members Michael Collins, Larry Corrow, Peggy Kelly and Jen Wyslick. Photo: Courtesy Of Dean Webster / The News-Times Contributed

    The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New Milford CERT. A check for $1,600 was presented, with each organization receiving $800 for a scholarship. The board will issue funds for more scholarships in the community in May. Present for the presentation were, from left to right, Jack Oxton, vice president of New Milford Community Ambulance, Ashley Piper, field training, Donna Hespe, president of New Milford Community Ambulance, training officer Jake Amorando, GNMBR chairman Dawn Hough, GNMBR treasurer Chris LaCava, GNMBR director/event chairmanCarrie Zaslow and GNMBR immediate past president Lori Campbell. Missing are GNMBR members and event committee members Michael Collins, Larry Corrow, Peggy Kelly and Jen Wyslick.

    less

    The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Dean Webster
Photo: Courtesy Of Dean Webster
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New Milford CERT. A check for $1,600 was presented, with each organization receiving $800 for a scholarship. The board will issue funds for more scholarships in the community in May. Present for the presentation were, from left to right, Jack Oxton, vice president of New Milford Community Ambulance, Ashley Piper, field training, Donna Hespe, president of New Milford Community Ambulance, training officer Jake Amorando, GNMBR chairman Dawn Hough, GNMBR treasurer Chris LaCava, GNMBR director/event chairmanCarrie Zaslow and GNMBR immediate past president Lori Campbell. Missing are GNMBR members and event committee members Michael Collins, Larry Corrow, Peggy Kelly and Jen Wyslick.

less

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Dean Webster

The Greater New Milford Board of Realtors recently presented money it raised for local scholarships at a comedy fundraiser to the two emergency services organization, the New Milford Community Ambulance and New Milford CERT. A check for $1,600 was presented, with each organization receiving $800 for a scholarship. The board will issue funds for more scholarships in the community in May. Present for the presentation were, from left to right, Jack Oxton, vice president of New Milford Community Ambulance, Ashley Piper, field training, Donna Hespe, president of New Milford Community Ambulance, training officer Jake Amorando, GNMBR chairman Dawn Hough, GNMBR treasurer Chris LaCava, GNMBR director/event chairmanCarrie Zaslow and GNMBR immediate past president Lori Campbell. Missing are GNMBR members and event committee members Michael Collins, Larry Corrow, Peggy Kelly and Jen Wyslick.

loading