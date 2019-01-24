‘For the Love of Shakespeare’ set at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present “For the Love of Shakespeare” Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

The Valentine’s-themed performance at the 9 Route 39 South center will feature scenes, songs, and monologues centered around the love themes that are embedded in some of Shakespeare's plays.

The scenes and monologues are from “As You Like It, Much to do About Nothing,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “King Lear,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Julius Caesar,” “The Tempest,” as well as sonnets and songs.

Actors will include Stacy Lee Frome, Steven Stott, Meg Jones, Abi Heydenburg, Kate Morris, Emilia Getzinger, Lizzy Booth, Timothy Huber, Sheri Bresson, Edmound Fitzpatrick, Peter Haynes, Kimberly Marcus and Kathleen Shaughnessy.

Robin Frome of Sherman Playhouse is the director.

The refreshments are BYOB picnic style for general seating at provided tables.

Tickets are $20 for members and $25 non-members and must be purchased online by Jan. 31.

For information and tickets, visit jccinsherman.org.