Tue May 14 2019

Tuesday, May 14
For the earth

    The New Milford Lions Club recently gave away 90 free trees for Arbor Day. Representatives from the Lions Club, including Lion Frank Cavielro and president Tammy Deak, were on hand at Harrybrooke Park to give residents the trees. Ninety trees — chosen in recognition of the club’s 90th anniversary this year — were donated by Bartlett Tree Experts.

The New Milford Lions Club recently gave away 90 free trees for Arbor Day. Representatives from the Lions Club, including Lion Frank Cavielro and president Tammy Deak, were on hand at Harrybrooke Park to give residents the trees. Ninety trees — chosen in recognition of the club’s 90th anniversary this year — were donated by Bartlett Tree Experts.

