Saturday, April 4 News
For unity

    less

Members of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 in New Milford are ringing the historic bell in front of the firehouse every night at 8 p.m. in a show of unity, according to Fire Chief Rich Squires. The bell ringing will continue each night until the directive to stay at home is lifted. Above, Rich Squires Jr., left, and Al Tani brave the rain to ring the bell last Saturday night.

