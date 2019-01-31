Forteza, Vitarello to perform at Hunt Hill

Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford will hold its next winter concert Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Natalie Forteza will perform alongside Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Chris Vitarello for benefit concert to support the farm’s nonprofit programs and workshops for children, youths and families across food, art and music.

The benefit concert series will also feature local breweries who will offer craft beer and food trucks from around the area.

Ticket are $25 each and will support the scholarships programs offered at Hunt Hill in acting, drawing, painting, songwriting, music performance and cooking.

For more information, call the Upland Road center at 860-355-0300.