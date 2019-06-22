The Fourth of July Celebration, organized by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, in New Milford will be held once again this year. The Fourth of July Celebration, organized by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, in New Milford will be held once again this year. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fourth of July celebrations on tap 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce will once again take on the role of lead organization for the 2019 New Milford Fireworks Celebration.

For the past seven years, the Chamber has been able to put on a fireworks display because of community support.

The fireworks celebration will be held July 6. A rain date of July 26 is planned.

To celebrate the holiday, the Lions Club carnival will offer a carnival at Young’s Field July 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. and July 6 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Rides will be a certain number of tickets. Tickets are $1.25 each; a strip of 28 tickets is $30. Wrist bands for unlimited rides will be available each night for $25 each.

The crossover of the Green and Bank Street will be closed July 6 at 2 p.m. for the town-wide festivities.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with the Lions Club carnival at Young’s Field.

On the Green, offerings will include a giant birthday cake with the Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford at 6 p.m.

It will be followed by an opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m., including a welcome from the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, the “National Anthem” and comments by Mayor Pete Bass and State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th).

At 7 p.m., Songhorse will provide music at the bandstand.

The fireworks will begin about 9:30 p.m., and will be shot off over Fort Hill/Still Meadow.

Fort Hill Road, Peagler Hill and Town View will be closed to traffic during the fireworks display.

Donations to support the fireworks can be made to GNMCC, 11 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT 06776.