Fraud prevention program set in Kent

Kent Memorial Library and the Kent Community Fund will co-sponsor a free program about fraud prevention March 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Presented by the New Milford VNA, the program at the Main Street library will feature Kent State Trooper Andrew Fisher, who will teach participants how to be more cautious when it comes to protecting oneself from identity theft and about the many ways your privacy can be compromised

The Senior Center Shuttle will offer service from the Kent Senior Center to the library.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.