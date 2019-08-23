Free concert planned in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library on South Street in Roxbury will hold its annual free summer concert Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.

Local singer/songwriters Mitch Katz and Doug Mahard will perform their music.

Katz, a songwriter/songwriter who has three CDs, will be accompanied by guitarist Mahard, a singer/songwriter, from Bethlehem.

Mahard’s influences are wide ranging and include folk, blues, jazz, rock and bluegrass.

He has three CDs to his credit and in 2017, his song “You Are the Amazing One” took second place in the American Songwriters lyric contest.