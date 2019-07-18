Search 
Thu Jul 18 2019

Thursday, July 18 News
News

Free concerts under way in Kent

on

Kent Park and Recreation will present free concerts on the Green July 25 and Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. each night on the front lawn at Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard.

The inclement weather site is Kent Community House, 93 North Main St.

The lineup will include The Carlson Family Band July 25 and Joint Chiefs Aug. 1.

Sponsors of the 2019 summer concert series are Club Getaway, High Watch Recovery Center, Kent Lions Club, Kent Mobil and Marvelwood School.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or blankets and a picnic dinner.

For more information, call 860-927-1003.

loading