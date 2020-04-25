The Washington Friends of Music has announced the death of viola player Vincent Lionti, who died of COVID-19 April 4. The Washington Friends of Music has announced the death of viola player Vincent Lionti, who died of COVID-19 April 4. Photo: Courtesy Of The Washington Friends Of Music Photo: Courtesy Of The Washington Friends Of Music Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Friends of Music announce death of viola player 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lionti was a member of The New Baroque Soloists orchestra which has been performing at the Washington Friends of Music concerts for the last seven years, as well as a longstanding member of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and a conductor of a youth orchestra.

Lionti, who lived and died in New York City, looked forward to coming to Washington and enjoyed performing with The New Baroque Soloists at the Washington Friends of Music concerts, according to a statement from the group.

“His elegant performances, eloquent introductions of pieces and players and the wonderful and humorous anecdotes he shared with the audience will be dearly missed,” the statement said. “He was a class act and will forever be remembered with great admiration and appreciation.”

At the recent New Year's Day concert in Washington, Lionti played Telemann's Largo Viola Concerto.

The next WFM concert will be dedicated to his memory.

For more information, visit https://washingtonct4music.blogspot.com.