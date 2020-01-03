Frisbie art to be showcased

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, “The Artist’s Dance,” with a reception Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. In case of snow, the reception would be held Jan. 18.

The show, which will feature works by resident and teacher Peter Frisbie, will run through Feb. 22.

The exhibit will feature two separate collections of Frisbie’s work: 27 large paintings representing his current direction and 12 small paintings that he did during his teaching career as suggestions to his students on the use of various media.

Throughout his 40-year career as a teacher, the artist continued to paint scenes, both real and imagined, of his native New England.

Now in retirement, as a gesture of thanks to the communities he served, he will share his impressions and donate a portion of all sales to the Ken Cornet Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Minor Memorial, UCONN and the Mattatuck Museum are only a few of the venues that have shown Frisbie’s work.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.