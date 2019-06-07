Fundraiser to benefit Candlewood Mountain Defense Fund

A fundraiser, “The Battle for Candlewood Mountain,” will be held June 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in New Milford.

Medieval fantasy attire is encouraged for the event that will take place at the hangar at Candlelight Farms, 222 Candlewood Mountain Road.

The event will feature food, cocktails, a silent and live auction, a raffle and a take-your-own-photo photo booth.

The cost is $85 per person, with tickets available at www.rescuecandlewoodmountain.org.

Funds will benefit Rescue Candlewood Mountain Defense Fund of Planned Development Alliance of Northwestern Connecticut.