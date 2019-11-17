Search 
Sun Nov 17 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, November 17 News
News

Funds raised for breast cancer awareness

|on 
  • More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 breast cancer awareness fundraiser held at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. Shown above at the event are, from left to right, Linda Frame, Helen Fitzgerald, Chris Ritter, Kristie Nyul, Mary Schiffenhaus, Melissa Marici and Nina Zschunke. Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center / The News-Times Contributed

    More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 breast cancer awareness fundraiser held at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. Shown above at the event are, from left to right, Linda Frame, Helen Fitzgerald, Chris Ritter, Kristie Nyul, Mary Schiffenhaus, Melissa Marici and Nina Zschunke.

    less

    More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 breast cancer awareness fundraiser held at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. Shown above at the event are, from left to right, Linda Frame,

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 breast cancer awareness fundraiser held at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. Shown above at the event are, from left to right, Linda Frame, Helen Fitzgerald, Chris Ritter, Kristie Nyul, Mary Schiffenhaus, Melissa Marici and Nina Zschunke.

less

More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 breast cancer awareness fundraiser held at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center. Shown above at the event are, from left to right, Linda Frame,

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center

Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford recently held its annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, Ladies Night Out.

More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 event at the center.

Nearly 200 community members attended the fundraiser, which was co-sponsored by VNA Northwest.

The center’s long-term care residents made pink ribbon cupcakes for the event, and the facility’s chefs provided appetizers and desserts.

Dr. Ken Marici, the center’s medical director, donned a tux to serve drinks.

Cindy LaCour, director of social services, and Kathleen Horvath, director of recreation, greeted guests

Community organizations and businesses provided support for the event: LaPiccolina Restaurant offered food and Ruth Chase Flowers presented pink floral arrangements.

In addition, vendors each donated an item for a drawing.

VNA Northwest Director Kathy Haven, helped raise funds by selling gently used pocketbooks at a Vintage Bag Table for $5 to $30.

loading