Funds raised for breast cancer awareness

Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford recently held its annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, Ladies Night Out.

More than 50 vendors participated in the Oct. 24 event at the center.

Nearly 200 community members attended the fundraiser, which was co-sponsored by VNA Northwest.

The center’s long-term care residents made pink ribbon cupcakes for the event, and the facility’s chefs provided appetizers and desserts.

Dr. Ken Marici, the center’s medical director, donned a tux to serve drinks.

Cindy LaCour, director of social services, and Kathleen Horvath, director of recreation, greeted guests

Community organizations and businesses provided support for the event: LaPiccolina Restaurant offered food and Ruth Chase Flowers presented pink floral arrangements.

In addition, vendors each donated an item for a drawing.

VNA Northwest Director Kathy Haven, helped raise funds by selling gently used pocketbooks at a Vintage Bag Table for $5 to $30.