Gala to benefit Warren church organ

The Goshen Festival Singers in Litchfield will present a gala benefit, “Gala Feast and Song IV,” for the Warren Congregational Church organ restoration fund Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in Warren.

The antique pipe organ in the church is in need of long overdue repairs and renovations.

Phase one of the organ restoration project, which replaced the blower and wind system, has been completed under the direction of the S.L. Huntington Co. in Stonington.

The next step is the complete overhaul of the wind chests and system, the console, the mechanical action, and the case work.

The dinner-concert is one of many fundraising activities that will be held in order to raise money for the necessary work on the organ.

The event will include a four-course, gourmet dinner and a performance by the Goshen Festival Singers singing a variety of holiday tunes.

The group will be directed and accompanied by Cindy Iffland on piano.

Also accompanying the choir will beinstrumentalists Diane Taylor on flute and David Hall on oboe.

The Goshen Festival Singers is made up of singers from Litchfield, Goshen, Gaylordsville, Harwinton, New Milford, Torrington, Warren and Watertown.

They are best known for their performances at the Warren Congregational Church’s Winter Gala and at the Goshen Congregational Church’s Annual Feast and Song,

They also perform at churches, assisted living and nursing home facilities and many community events.

In the past they have also held benefit performances for Project Main Street, a non-profit organization helping patients and families living with ALS, for the Torrington Area Parkinson’s support group to fund exercise programs for area patients living with Parkinson’s, for Goshen Hospice and for the CT Department of Developmental Services Activity Fund, for adaptive bicycles.

This year’s benefit in Warren, presented by the Warren Congregational Church’s Music committee, along with cooperate sponsors, Litchfield Distillery and Resources Management Corporation in West Harford, will be held at the church on Sackett Hill Road.

Tickets are $30. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling the church office at 860-868-7106 or emailing wcongregational@gmail.com.