Gallery 25 showing works by clay artists

Works by six members of the Connecticut Clay Artists (CCA), a group of professional potters, will be featured at Gallery 25 in New Milford through the rest of the month.

The show will be open Thursdays and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An opening reception with the artists will be held Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the gallery located on the railroad station on Railroad Street.

The reception will coincide with the town Art Walk, which will feature artists who will demonstrate and sell their work at downtown businesses.

The Connecticut Clay Artists are a professional group of potters from Fairfield County that include members working in stoneware, porcelain, terracotta and earthenware. All pieces are both functional and decorative and are created using techniques that include hand-built, wheel thrown and sculpted pottery.

“Connecticut Clay Artists are happy to return to Gallery 25 for their third year,” said Paula Marian, who is a member of Gallery 25 and CCA.

“The ceramic pieces are a wonderful complement to the paintings on the walls,” she said. “The forms echo the glass and wood creations in the gallery.”

Participating artists will include Roberta Ahuja, Rosalind Liliengren and Karen Pinto of Newtown, Paula Cook and Sarah Bernhardt of Ridgefield and Paula Sibrack Marian of Sherman.

With guidance from the New Milford Commission on the Arts, Gallery 25 was founded in the fall of 2014 as a cooperative-style art gallery representing local and regional award-winning artists and artisans.

Gallery exhibitions, both then and now, include a wide variety of unique fine art and fine artisan creations in a wide range of media.

Renewing interest and growth in the local art scene is a priority of the gallery and its member artists.

Gallery 25 is located at 11 Railroad St., in the historic train station.

For more information, visit CCA’s website at connecticutclayartists.org and the gallery’s website at gallery25ct.org, or call 860-355-6009.