Garden club welcomes others in ‘beautifying efforts’

To the Editor:

The autumn foliage may not be in full glory here in New Milford but our Village Green and surrounding areas are celebrating the season in spectacular color courtesy of your local garden club.

Through out each season our members have designed, planted, watered and maintained gardens all over our town.

October has been dressed up with harvest pumpkins, vibrant mums, and fun Halloween characters.

These displays include six gardens on the Green, gardens at both entrances to town hall, six big concrete containers on the sidewalks on Main Street, two containers on Church Street, the new lighted garden on the north side of the intersection of Route 7 and Bridge Street, where the New Milford sign is located, the garden at the historical society and the garden at NMVNA & Hospice.

Members also decorated the bandstand for the recent visit by the “Gilmore Girls” fans. The bandstand is always a focal point for special holiday decorations.

Assisting the garden club with these projects, our thanks are extended to Agriventures Agway, Meadowbrook Nursery, New Milford Public Works, New Milford Parks and Rec, Mayor Pete Bass, local businesses, and occasionally innovative town volunteers.

As we look forward to our 97th year, we invite you to join us in our beautifying efforts.

Our club has historical significance in New Milford and we would like your participation going forward. This is an excellent way to take pride in our community, meet our neighbors and learn and grow in many new creative meaningful ways.

In addition to gardening, the club is about education, informative programs, one spring fundraiser/plant sale, conservation, field trips, guest speakers, floral design workshops, community outreach, and holiday celebrations.

The club is a terrific way to cultivate your interests while making new friends. We’re not just about gardens but the people who enjoy the fun and beauty they create.

The garden club meets once every month, the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford. You are cordially invited to come to any meeting. We would enjoy getting to know you.

Please visit our website for more information at www.gardenclubofnewmilford.com.

Sally Milligan

Garden Club of New Milford