Garland to present children’s program

Sherman Library will present a special children’s talk and book signing with Michael Garland March 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The New York Times best-selling author and illustrator will discuss and sign copies of his book “Birds Make Nests” at the Sherman Center library.

Garland has written and illustrated 39 children’s picture books and illustrated more than 40 books by other authors, many of which have received awards.

His paintings and books are on display at the library through March 13.

Garland’s work has received many honors and is frequently included in the Society of Illustrators and the Original Art of Children's book show as well as annuals from print, graphics and communications arts magazines.

Recently, Garland was included on the list of the top 100 Irish Americans by Irish American Magazine.

In addition to his books, his illustrations have been featured on the cover of Forbes, Fortune and Newsweek magazines as well as bestselling novels.

Garland has illustrated bestselling picture books by celebrity authors, including James Patterson and Gloria Estefan.

His illustrations for Patterson’s “SantaKid” were the inspiration for Sak’s Fifth’s Avenue’s Christmas holiday window display in New York City.

His Christmas Magic has become a season classic and is in development as an animated Christmas special.

Garland resides in Patterson, N.Y., with his wife Peggy and is frequently asked to speak at schools, literary conferences and festivals across the country.