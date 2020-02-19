Search 
Wednesday, February 19
News

Gaylordsville student performs at music festival

|on 
Marvelwood School in Kent has announced student Jennifer Velez Scuderi of the class of 2022 recently participated in the CMEA Northern Region Music Festival Choir.

The event was held at New Britain High School.

A resident of Gaylordsville, Jennifer is a sophomore at the school and is a member of the Marvelwood Choir, Advanced Choir and Songs For A New World Ensemble.

Jennifer was chosen to participate in the Festival Choir after a rigorous auditioning process which involved preparing and performing an Italian aria and being scored on a rubric of two hundred possible points, ranging from pitch and rhythm accuracy, pronunciation and diction, to tone quality and technique.

Jennifer was one of 200 singers and 50 sopranos chosen from hundreds of talented high school students from the northern region of the State.

