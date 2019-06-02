Search 
Sat Jun 1 2019

Saturday, June 1 News
News

Gem, mineral show slated in Kent

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, Inc. and the Danbury Mineralogical Society will co-host the 19th annual mineral and gem show June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kent.

The event, to be held at the Connecticut Antique Machinery Association on Route 7 North, one mile north of the town’s center, will benefit CAMA.

Rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry will be available to purchase and trade, and tours of the new exhibits in the mining museum will be offered.

For more information, visit www.ctamachinery.com or call 860-927-0050.

