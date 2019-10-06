Search 
Saturday, October 5 News
Genealogist to give talk at library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present an illustrated presentation, “Growing Your Family Tree,” with professional genealogist Toni McKeen Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.

The program at the Wykeham Road library is being held in recognition of National Family History Month.

Ancestors have a way of hiding.

Understanding the capabilities of the available genealogy websites, knowing what various databases exist, and learning how to use these resources are critical to successfully finding long lost relatives.

The program will help attendees learn how and where to begin doing family research, which important websites to use, and how to establish a system to keep track of a family tree as more ancestors are added to its branches.

A sought-after expert, McKeen has taught a multitude of genealogy courses for the last 15 years and has been a popular lecturer at various genealogy societies in the New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Boston and Long Island areas.

Registration is required by calling 860-868-7586.

