George to give talk at Hickory Stick

Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will play host to a presentation, “Refugee? Asylum Seekers? Undocumented Immigrant? What is the Real Difference?” Jan. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chris George, executive director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services (IRIS), will address the legal paths of refugees, asylum seekers, and undocumented immigrants.

The program at the 2 Green Hill Road store will be offered during the town’s “Washington Gives” event, a day-long event to commemorate the life, works and spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

George has worked in international development, human rights, and refugee assistance for more than 30 years.

Since 2005, he has served as the executive director of IRIS.

The public is also invited to view an IRIS photo exhibit, “Refugees of Connecticut,” which will be on display at The Hen’s Nest, next door to The Hickory Stick Bookshop.

Donations of gently used or new household goods, jewelry making supplies, and sewing notions for IRIS will be accepted at the bookshop and The Hen’s Nest.

For information about this event, visit www.hickorystickbookshop.com, email books@hickorystickbookshop.com or call 860-868-0525.