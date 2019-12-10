Search 
Tue Dec 10 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Tuesday, December 10 News
News

Gingerbread Fest under way in Kent

|on 

The sixth annual Kent Gingerbread Fest is up and running.

Dozens of gingerbread creations are on view at participating shops throughout town through December.

The event is sponsored by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, Frank Food Co., High Watch Recovery Center, Bain Real Estate and The Marvelwood School.

Visitors can participate in the Gingerbread Walk to view the displays.

Maps to find the houses can be picked up at participating businesses in town.

The “Ginger Girls” created a riddle for participants to solve along the walk.

Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite gingerbread item.

For more information about other Kent holiday happenings, visit http://kentct.com/events/or call 860.592.0061.

loading