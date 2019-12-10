Gingerbread Fest under way in Kent

The sixth annual Kent Gingerbread Fest is up and running.

Dozens of gingerbread creations are on view at participating shops throughout town through December.

The event is sponsored by the Kent Chamber of Commerce, Frank Food Co., High Watch Recovery Center, Bain Real Estate and The Marvelwood School.

Visitors can participate in the Gingerbread Walk to view the displays.

Maps to find the houses can be picked up at participating businesses in town.

The “Ginger Girls” created a riddle for participants to solve along the walk.

Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite gingerbread item.

For more information about other Kent holiday happenings, visit http://kentct.com/events/or call 860.592.0061.