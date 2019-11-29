Jake Hangac, 4, digs into his Thanksgiving meal during the festivities. Jake Hangac, 4, digs into his Thanksgiving meal during the festivities. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Giving thanks 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The Children’s Center in New Milford recently hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast with community leaders. The Nov. 21 event featured a full Thanksgiving meal and dessert at a community table made up of community leaders and some of the students. Students helped prepare some of the food.