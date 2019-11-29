Giving thanks

-
Jake Hangac, 4, digs into his Thanksgiving meal during the festivities.
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
The Children’s Center in New Milford recently hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast with community leaders. The Nov. 21 event featured a full Thanksgiving meal and dessert at a community table made up of community leaders and some of the students. Students helped prepare some of the food.