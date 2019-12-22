Search 
Sun Dec 22 2019

Sunday, December 22 News
Giving thanks

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation’s recreation staff, from left to right, Hunter French, Jo-Ann Durdock, Doreen Rafferty and Recreation Director Kathleen Horvath prepare to serve desserts during the festivities.

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Milford recently held a Thanksgiving gathering for its residents. Residents donned Thanksgiving-themed attire and were treated to a special dessert.

