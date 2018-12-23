Overall winner Devon Langworthy crossed the finish line at 18:56. Overall winner Devon Langworthy crossed the finish line at 18:56. Photo: Courtesy Of Glenholme School Photo: Courtesy Of Glenholme School Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Glenholme celebrates fifth Run for Autism 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

The Glenholme School in Washington recently held its fifth annual Run For Autism as part of its ongoing effort to raise awareness and funds for students with special needs.

The 3.1-mile race, held in Steep Rock Preserve along the Shepaug River in town, attracted 147 runners who stepped up to raise $2,500 to support Glenholme’s therapeutic programs.

The event has become a community favorite with local business sponsors and area private school students enthusiastically volunteering and participating.

Devon Langworthy crossed the finish line at 18:56, taking first place overall. Anna Kallman easily earned first female finisher with a time of 22:56.

Canines were incorporated in the mix as the top three dogs received well-deserved prizes.

Among this year’s sponsors were Steep Rock Association, Alarm Services & Fire Control Service Co, Inc., Marandola Fuel, Kent Station Pharmacy, Fast Track Timing, Rumsey Hall School, Scott’s Landscaping & Nursery, Full Circle Promo and Washington Ambulance.

To view race results, visit http://fasttracktiming.com/2018-race-results/

Glenholme is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a school that has achieved worldwide acclaim for delivering meaningful life-changing results to students with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and those on the autism spectrum.