Glenholme School in Washington recently held its annual alumni day, bringing together former students and teachers for a day of connections, advice and recollections. Glenholme School in Washington recently held its annual alumni day, bringing together former students and teachers for a day of connections, advice and recollections. Photo: Courtesy Of Glenholme School Photo: Courtesy Of Glenholme School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Glenholme students team up with alumni 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Glenholme School in Washington recently held its annual alumni day, bringing together former students and teachers for a day of connections, advice and recollections.

Following a morning of catching up with each other, participants were treated to a special sneak preview of the students’ summer theatrical production, “The Lion King.”

The highlight of the day was an alumni panel in which current upper classmen asked the former students questions on how they moved from Glenholme into college, careers and life.

While some of the alumni have received college and post graduate degrees, all were either employed, getting additional education or working towards a career.

Questions included, “How do you keep moving forward without the supports you get here [at Glenholme]”

The alum responded openly. “When you are here, you develop routines. Use those routines and prioritize.”

“The camaraderie between Glenholme alumni and staff remains strong as demonstrated by the participation of Alumni spanning the five decades or our school’s history,” said organizer Courtney Delaney, director of development. “Welcoming students back to campus where their journey first began is always a joy; especially to witness the gratitude and appreciation they have as they reflect back on their time spent at Glenholme.”

Glenholme is a therapeutic boarding school whose goal is to prepare graduates for post-secondary college and career opportunities.

Youngsters diagnosed with autism, ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression and learning differences attend.

They are provided with emotional, social and academic supports.