Glenholme to offer Run for Autism

The Glenholme School in Washington will hold its annual 5K Run for Autism Nov. 10.

The school is a boarding and day school for students with high functioning autism spectrum disorders and various social, emotional and learning differences.

The Glenholme 5K Run for Autism will start at 10 a.m. at Steep Rock Preservation, 2 Tunnel Road.

The course is suitable for all runners and walkers and their canine companions.

The level, out-and-back soil course hugs the picturesque Shepaug River.

Pre-registration through Nov. 9 is $20 for individuals is available by searching for “Glenholme School 5K” at www.Eventbrite.com by searching for “Glenholme School.”

Registration is $25 the day of the event. The registration fee for canines is $10 in advance and the day of the event.

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the race, and the first 100 registrants will receive a high-quality athletic T-shirt.

Prizes will be awarded in all divisions, including the top three registered dogs, and special awards will be given to the top male and female finishers.

For more information about the race, becoming a sponsor, contact Courtney Delaney at 860-868-7377 or cdelaney@devereux.org.