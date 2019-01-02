Grabel participates in One Team Day of Giving

New Milford H&R Block franchise owner Matthew Grabel recently participated in the brand’s first-ever One Team Day of Giving event, a single day when offices nationwide united as one to give back to the communities where they live and work.

Grabel helped Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House of New Milford, a non-profit organization made up of volunteers, whose slogan is “Feed the Hungry, Empower the Weak, Nourish the Soul.”

Grabel provided lunches distributed to their clients after the evening meal.

“Our purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” said Grabel. “Whether it’s children, families, veterans or the homeless, H&R Block is all about making a difference.”

Associates from all 50 states and Puerto Rico served each of their communities ranging from feeding the homeless and delivering toys to underprivileged children to revitalizing animal shelters and collecting snacks for military care packages.

In total there were 318 events held in 295 cities, including New Milford.

“Our franchisees are deeply ingrained in their communities on so many fronts and this day is just one more example of how our franchisees and corporate associates care about the people and communities where we all live and work,” said Bob Moretti, franchise vice president at H&R Block.

“I am proud of the great work our franchisees are doing in their communities all year long and this event is such an important one just before the holiday season,” added Moretti.

Grabel recognizes the important contributions that volunteering and regularly donating time, talent and resources to charitable organizations makes to the community throughout the year.

He frequently partners with local organizations in his own backyard to make an impact.

For example, earlier this year he was a sponsor for “Sip ’n Stroll,” an event that raises funds for Camp Stepping Stones, the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association’s summer camp designed for children ages 6 to 18 who have experienced the death of a loved one.