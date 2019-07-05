Mackenzie Lane tries her hand at “Tug and Dunk.” Mackenzie Lane tries her hand at “Tug and Dunk.” Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Grad Party! 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

New Milford High School graduates flocked to the high school for the Grad Party on June 22. The all-night party, spearheaded by the NMHS Grad Party Committee, was held the evening of commencement. It featured an assortment of activities. Individuals, civic organizations and businesses in the community support the event, which marked its 25th anniversary this year.