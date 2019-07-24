Grad Party Committee extends thanks for ‘support’

To the Editor:

The New Milford Grad Party Committee would like to sincerely thank all the volunteers and sponsors that made this year’s 25th annual senior graduation party a great success.

Without the support of volunteer time, donated items and company donations the senior party could not achieve its tradition and continued level of success.

We wish to thank the following who donated to us this year: Nutek Aerospace, United Way Of Western Connecticut, Mayor Pete Bass, All American Waste, New Milford Police Department, Water Witch Hose Co. #2, Claytons Mercantile, Aspetuck Animal Hospital, Levine Auto, O’Brien Insurance, Cecilia Buck Taylor, Grabel Business Services, Primo’s, White Horse Country Pub, My Eye Doctor, Ski Sundown, Jo Jo’s Deli, the New York Giants, Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, Dental Associates, Phys-Ed, Sharoan’s Hair Salon, Stop & Shop, the New York Jets, Lotus Hair Salon, Brenda Voorhees, the New Milford United Methodist Church, Pronto Pizza, Holiday Restaurant, The Market in Northville, Brickhouse Pizza and Bravo.

Also, Kimberly-Clark, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics Club, Conway Hardwood, Ship Shape Cleaners, Candlewood Animal Hospital, Mullen Family Dentistry, Northville Volunteer Fire Department, David Lynch DDS, O’Keiff Orthodontics, Housatonic Valley Insurance, Dollrbills Bowling, Modzelewski Autobody Works, Len’s Barbershop, TheatreWorks, The Warner Theatre, Norbert E Mitchell Company, Bicycle Center, Yardgoats Baseball, Vineyard Vines, Carvel, Chik-Fil-A, The Cookhouse, American Pie, Dunkin Donuts (high school), All Aboard, Upper Crust, Cutting Crew and the Knights of Columbus.

Also, the Folchi, Berkun, Golembeske, Gannon, Matthews, Waters, Silva, Lacy, Ehrenberg, O’Brien, Mink, Adams, Bon Tempo, Magner, Papp, Gustus, Donnelly, Brescia, Hovey, King, Lipari, Learson, Fisher, Sheridan, Drahota, Woods and Wellens-Donnelly families, as well as Annmarie M. and Michael Terry.

Dennis Duffany

Treasurer

New Milford Grad Party Committee