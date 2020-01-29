Grad Party fundraiser on tap

The New Milford High School Grad Party Committee will hold a wine and beer tasting Feb. 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The festivities will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church hall on Whittlesey Avenue.

A snow date of Feb. 28 is planned.

The event will be hosted by Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits in Newtown and catered by Maggie Colangelo of Flirtation Farms.

Tickets are $25 in advance at www.nmhsgradparty.org and during business hours at Images Unlimited, JoJo’s Deli and Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits, and $35 at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the Grad Party.