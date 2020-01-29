Search 
Wed Jan 29 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, January 29 News
News

Grad Party fundraiser on tap

|on 

The New Milford High School Grad Party Committee will hold a wine and beer tasting Feb. 21 from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The festivities will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church hall on Whittlesey Avenue.

A snow date of Feb. 28 is planned.

The event will be hosted by Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits in Newtown and catered by Maggie Colangelo of Flirtation Farms.

Tickets are $25 in advance at www.nmhsgradparty.org and during business hours at Images Unlimited, JoJo’s Deli and Oak Barrel Wine & Spirits, and $35 at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the Grad Party.

loading